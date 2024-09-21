PTI leaders gear up for Lahore’s power show

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders made their way on Saturday towards Lahore for a much-awaited power show at Kahna in the provincial capital.

As per an administration spokesperson, the PTI will hold the rally at Kahna Kaccha, near the Lahore Ring Road, between 3 pm and 6 pm while complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Videos posted by PTI on social media X showed Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandpur on their way to Kahna.

On Friday, the Lahore district administration permitted the party to hold a public gathering on the outskirts of the provincial capital today with a condition that “the KPK Chief Minister would tender an apology publicly for his vitriol during the Islamabad rally”.

The administration has urged PTI not to allow anti-state or anti-institution slogans or statements to be made during the rally. Furthermore, it also warned PTI from hoisting Afghan flags or bringing in Afghan-paid personnel to the event.

This approval comes following a directive from the Lahore High Court, which ordered the district administration to decide on PTI’s rally request by 5 pm, as per the law. It is noteworthy that the Lahore High Court had also dismissed a petition seeking to block the rally, stating that it was inadmissible.

Lahore administration permits PTI to hold rally in Lahore at different venue

Earlier, before the party was granted permission, PTI founding chairman Imran Khan warned that his party will convert the public gathering into protest in case permission was not granted for holding jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.

“PTI will stage public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan for the protection of Supreme Court and freedom”, Khan said while talking informally to media persons at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi after the hearing of Al Qadir Trust case.

Khan said that PTI had not been allowed to hold a public gathering in Lahore for the last one and a half years. “Undermining democracy means destroying freedom”, he said, adding that holding public gatherings is our constitutional right.

He said that they had not allowed PTI to hold jalsa in Lahore before the general election and now they are also creating hurdles for us.