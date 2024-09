CHENNAI: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets as India bundled out Bangladesh for 149 to lead by 227 runs on day two of the first Test in Chennai on Friday.

Ton-up Ashwin lifts India to 339-6 against Bangladesh

Bangladesh were dismissed in the final session with former skipper Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring on 32 in their reply to India’s first-innings total of 376.