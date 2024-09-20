India in box seat after Bumrah takes four against Bangladesh

CHENNAI: India took command of the first Test against Bangladesh, extending their lead to 308 after fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah helped bundle out the visitors for 149 on Friday.

The hosts were 81-3 at stumps in their second innings on day two in Chennai. Shubman Gill, on 33, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 12, were batting at close of play.

Taskin Ahmed took down skipper Rohit Sharma for five and fellow pace bowler Nahid Rana had left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind for 10.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz trapped Virat Kohli lbw for 17. Ultra edge technology showed a spike on the bat’s inside edge, which even Kohli did not notice.

Bangladesh, who come fresh from a 2-0 sweep in Pakistan, were dismissed in the final session with former skipper Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring on 32 in their reply to India’s first-innings total of 376.

“Overall our batting was disappointing and we could have done much better than that,” Taskin said.

“India bowled well but we lost too many wickets in the first 10 overs, which cost us in the batting.”

The hosts did not enforce the follow-on, deciding instead to build on their lead of 227.

Ravichandran Ashwin had given Bangladesh a challenging total with his 113 in a marathon 199-run seventh-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja.

“I think this Bangladesh team is one team that has really come a long way,” Ashwin told reporters.

“So, we need to keep the foot on the accelerator and keep going.”

Deep strikes and Hasan five-for

India’s bowlers came out firing and reduced Bangladesh to 40-5 early in the second session after pace bowler Akash Deep’s double strike on successive balls hurt the tourists before lunch.

Bumrah broke through first to send back Shadman Islam bowled for two. Deep then bowled the left-handed Zakir Hasan for three and rattled the stumps of Mominul Haque for a duck.

Mushfiqur Rahim played out the hat-trick ball, but managed just eight runs before he became Bumrah’s second wicket of the day.

Shakib and wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das, who scored 22, put on 51 runs but Jadeja dismissed them both in quick succession with his left-arm spin.

Bumrah kept up the charge with his bouncers and yorkers, and along with Mohammed Siraj helped wipe off the Bangladesh tail with Mehidy left unbeaten on 27.

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud finished with figures of 5-83 after rattling the Indian batting on day one, before Ashwin and Jadeja powered a fightback from the hosts.

The pair resumed with India on 339-6 overnight but pace bowler Taskin broke the stand early, with Jadeja caught behind without adding to his overnight score of 86.

Taskin kept striking and got his third with the wicket of hometown hero Ashwin, caught by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The 38-year-old Ashwin was given a standing ovation after his sixth Test ton, which included 10 fours and two sixes.

Hasan wrapped up the innings with his second five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test.

India are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches.

Bangladesh have never beaten India in a Test.