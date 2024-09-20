AGL 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
AIRLINK 129.55 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (5.13%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
DFML 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFBL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.28%)
FFL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
HUBC 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.3%)
HUMNL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.23%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
OGDC 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.58%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.09%)
TREET 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 54.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.18%)
UNITY 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,646 Increased By 74.6 (0.87%)
BR30 27,117 Decreased By -158.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 82,126 Increased By 666.6 (0.82%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 233.8 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

O’Rourke strikes early for Kiwis as Sri Lanka trail by three

AFP Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 12:16pm
New Zealand’s William O’Rourke bowls as Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal watches during the third day of the first Test cricket match in Galle. Photo: AFP
New Zealand’s William O’Rourke bowls as Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal watches during the third day of the first Test cricket match in Galle. Photo: AFP

GALLE: Rookie New Zealand pace bowler William O’Rourke struck early to send back Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka as the hosts returned to bat on day three of the opening Test on Friday.

Sri Lanka were 32-1 at lunch in Galle to trail the Black Caps by three, with Dimuth Karunaratne on 23 and Dinesh Chandimal on two.

O’Rourke, 23, kept making waves for New Zealand after his second five-wicket haul from just three Test appearances during the first innings.

He dismissed in-form opener Nissanka in his second over when the batsman edged a bouncer to a diving Tim Southee at second slip.

New Zealand were all out for 340 after resuming on 255-4, losing their remaining wickets quickly despite a fightback from wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips, who made 49 off 50 balls.

This marked the first time the Kiwis had managed to post a score above 300 in Galle, where they have lost all four of their previous Test encounters.

Sri Lanka drew first blood in the morning when Tom Blundell was given out caught after a review, ending a solid 73-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Daryl Mitchell.

Mitchell went on to post the third half-century of the innings for New Zealand after staring down the spinners.

Ton-up Ashwin lifts India to 339-6 against Bangladesh

He was eventually run out on 57 when he responded to a risky call by Phillips, who miscalculated a single following a soft push to the covers.

The second new ball turned the tables for Sri Lanka, with Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya able to find bounce.

Jayasuriya took four wickets – including that of top-scoring opener Tom Latham for 70 on day one – while Ramesh bagged three.

Tom Latham Galle SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

O’Rourke strikes early for Kiwis as Sri Lanka trail by three

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Bulls dominate PSX, benchmark index up nearly 900 points

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

Basmati price: Pakistan’s rice export boom ends after India’s move

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

TRG Pakistan says indirect portfolio company Afiniti has agreed ‘comprehensive restructuring plan’

Israel pounds Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Read more stories