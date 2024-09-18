AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kamindu Mendis half-century steadies Sri Lanka

AFP Published September 18, 2024 Updated September 18, 2024 06:34pm

GALLE: Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis staged a back-to-wall half-century against New Zealand Wednesday, as the hosts reached 178 for five at tea on day one of the first Test.

Sri Lanka had slumped to 106 for four just after lunch, but a 72-run partnership between Angelo Mathews and Kamindu helped them fight back.

Kamindu, player of the Series for Sri Lanka during their recent tour of England, was unbeaten on 61, including eight boundaries.

Rookie New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke had earlier rattled Sri Lanka’s top order, taking two wickets as the hosts reached 88 at lunch.

The Kiwis took a gamble by leaving out veteran pacer Matt Henry, but O’Rourke, 23, soon justified his inclusion.

Frustrated New Zealand, confident Sri Lanka meet in two-Test series

He surprised Dimuth Karunaratne with extra bounce in the fourth over and the left-hander nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, departing on two.

Fellow opener Pathum Nissanka, fresh from a match-winning performance against England last week, was cleaned up by a yorker that swung in late after posting 27.

Fourth ball after lunch, Dinesh Chandimal clipped a Tim Southee delivery to mid-wicket, where Michael Bracewell took a diving catch.

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was then bowled through the gate, with part-time spin bowler Glenn Philips tasting success in his first over.

Mathews, who was forced to retire after a blow to his thumb, returned to bat before being dismissed at 36 in the last over before tea – nicking O’Rourke to the wicketkeeper.

Sri Lanka last won a Test series against New Zealand in 2009.

In the time since, the Black Caps have won four and drawn two series against the hosts.

World Test Championship points are on the line and the Black Caps are third behind India and Australia in the table. Sri Lanka are fifth.

The first Test, on the imposing grounds beneath the walls of the 17th century Galle Fort, will have a rest day on Saturday when Sri Lanka votes at a presidential election.

The second Test will also be played in Galle, from September 26.

Devon Conway Tom Latham Galle Dimuth Karunaratne World Test Championship Glenn Phillips Ramesh Mendis Pathum Nissanka Dhananjaya de Silva SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND TEST William O’Rourke

Comments

200 characters

Kamindu Mendis half-century steadies Sri Lanka

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge Israel after deadly pager blasts

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

With Fed’s rate cut at hand, debate swirls over how big a move

Oil drops for first day in three ahead of US Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with 970-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

Read more stories