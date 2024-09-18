AGL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.45%)
AIRLINK 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.41%)
DGKC 75.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
HUBC 153.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.24%)
HUMNL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
PRL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 58.38 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.16%)
UNITY 28.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,426 Increased By 50.4 (0.6%)
BR30 27,177 Increased By 70.5 (0.26%)
KSE100 80,270 Increased By 779.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 25,374 Increased By 305.6 (1.22%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Published September 18, 2024 Updated September 18, 2024 12:06pm

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Wednesday and were set to snap a two-session winning streak ahead of a likely interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, as weak macroeconomic data weighed on demand despite the potential for more violence in the Middle East.

crude futures for November were down 45 cents, or 0.6%, at $73.25 a barrel, as of 0458 GMT. US crude futures for October slid 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.71 a barrel.

“Weak macroeconomic data are deepening oil demand concerns. Money managers have turned net negative for the first time since 2011. End of the peak summer demand is also weighing on the market sentiment,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

However, prices found some support from the potential for more violence in the Middle East that may cause possible output disruptions in the key producing region after Israel allegedly attacked militant group Hezbollah with explosive-laden pagers in Lebanon.

“Investors are focusing on Fed’s likely rate cuts, which could revitalise US fuel demand and weaken the dollar,” said Mitsuru Muraishi, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

Oil prices rise on supply shocks, prospect of US interest rate cuts

Traders kept bets that the Fed will start an anticipated series of interest rate reduction with a half-percentage-point move downward on Wednesday, an expectation that may itself put pressure on central bankers to deliver just that.

Hezbollah promised to retaliate against Israel after the pagers detonated across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and wounding nearly 3,000 others, including fighters and Iran’s envoy to Beirut.

market also found support from the expectation of US oil purchases for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 500,000 barrels last week.

The US Energy Information Administration’s report is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

