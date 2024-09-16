Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 278, a gain of Re0.16 against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the rupee improved marginally, gaining Re0.41 or 0.15% against the US dollar.

The local unit closed at 278.16, against 278.57 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is scheduled to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $7 billion on the agenda on September 25. This was confirmed by Julie Kozack, Director of the Communications Department at IMF, while addressing a press briefing the previous week.

Internationally, the yen lounged around its highest levels for the year on Monday in trading thinned by a holiday in Japan, as market participants vacillated over the expected size of the Federal Reserve’s almost-certain rate cut later this week.

The US dollar was flat at 140.86 yen, near where it finished last week and close to the 140.285 end-December low it struck on Friday.

The Fed’s Sept. 17-18 meeting is the highlight of a busy week that also has the Bank of England and Bank of Japan announcing policy decisions on Thursday and Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday as US Gulf of Mexico crude production resumed following Hurricane Francine and rising data showed a weekly rise in US rig count.

Brent crude futures settled at $71.61 a barrel, down 36 cents, or 0.5%. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $68.65 a barrel, down 32 cents, or 0.5%.

As US Gulf Coast production and refining activity resumes, investors have opted to offload oil contracts going into the weekend, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

This is an intra-day update