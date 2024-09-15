AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain delays England-Australia T20 series finale

AFP Published 15 Sep, 2024 07:12pm

MANCHESTER: Persistent rain delayed the scheduled start of the third Twenty20 international between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The match was due to get underway at 2:30 pm local time (1330 GMT).

However, with rain falling for several hours in Manchester on Sunday morning both the toss and match itself were put on hold, with deep puddles forming on the covers protecting the pitch and square.

The official cut-off time for a five-overs per side match, the minimum length required to force a decisive result, is 5:46 pm (1646 GMT).

Travis Head lets rip to fire Australia to easy T20 win over England

The three-match series is intriguingly poised at 1-1 after all-rounder Liam Livingstone’s 87 helped England win the second T20 in Cardiff on Friday following Australia’s commanding 28-run success in Wednesday’s opener in Southampton.

After Sunday’s fixture, England face 50-over world champions Australia in a five-match one-day international series starting at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on Thursday.

England Vs Australia T20 Series

Comments

200 characters

Rain delays England-Australia T20 series finale

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 41,206

Friendly nations to invest $27 billion in Pakistan in coming years: Ahsan

Flights grounded in Shanghai as China prepares for typhoon

SMAP raises concerns over proposed ban on raw pink salt exports

Iran’s President to attend BRICS summit in Russia

Export-oriented sectors: AGP recommends probe into subsidy against RLNG

Jordan’s king appoints new PM after general election

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Saleema Imtiaz become first Pakistani woman on ICC umpiring panel

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

Read more stories