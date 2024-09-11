AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 11:00am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 278.40, a gain of Re0.22 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 278.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some positive indicators and approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Internationally, the safe-haven yen hit its highest since the start of the year against the US dollar on Wednesday as US presidential contenders Kamala Harris and Donald Trump kicked off their first debate, with candidates neck-and-neck ahead of the November poll.

Traders were also waiting nervously for a key inflation report that could provide clues on how aggressively US rates would be cut next week.

The dollar dropped as much as 0.68% to 141.50 yen, a level not seen since Jan. 2, before last trading at 141.83 yen as of 0149 GMT.

The dollar-yen pair tends to track long-term Treasury yields, which extended an overnight slump in Asian time to reach 3.635% for the first time since June of last year.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against those three rivals and three other major peers - slipped 0.15% to 101.49 after rising to a one-week top at 101.77 on Tuesday.

In a very heated debate, Democratic Vice President Harris attacked Trump’s intention to impose high tariffs on foreign goods - a proposal she has likened to a sales tax on the middle class - while touting her plan to offer tax benefits to families and small businesses.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, bounced on Wednesday as concerns about Tropical Storm Francine disrupting supply of oil outweighed worries about demand.

Brent crude futures climbed 39 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.58 a barrel by 0031 GMT while US crude futures were at $66.19 a barrel, up 44 cents, or 0.7%.

Both benchmarks fell nearly $3 on Tuesday, with Brent hitting its lowest level since December 2021 and WTI falling to a May 2023 trough, after OPEC+ revised down its demand forecast for this year and 2025.

This is an intra-day update

