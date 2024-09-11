AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil recovers as US inventory drop, storm provide support

Reuters Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 07:08pm

LONDON: Oil climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, reversing some of the previous day’s losses, as a drop in U.S. crude inventories and concern about disruptions to U.S. output from Hurricane Francine countered concerns about weak global demand.

Brent crude futures were up $1.07, or 1.55%, to $70.26 a barrel at 1319 GMT, while U.S. crude futures gained $1.20, or 1.83%, to $66.95.

U.S. crude stocks fell by 2.793 million barrels, gasoline declined by 513,000 barrels and distillates inventories rose by 191,000 barrels, according to market sources who cited the latest week’s American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

“The API provided some comfort as it showed a sizable decline in crude oil stocks, a forecast-beating draw in gasoline and a tiny build in distillate inventories,” Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said.

Both oil benchmarks tanked on Tuesday, with Brent falling below $70 to its lowest price since December 2021 and U.S. crude dropping to its lowest price since May 2023, after OPEC revised down its 2024 oil demand growth forecast for a second time.

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, Brent below $70, near 3-year low

Concern about Hurricane Francine disrupting output in the U.S., the world’s biggest producer, also lent support, other analysts said.

“The market rebounded autonomously, as Tuesday’s drop was substantial,” said Yuki Takashima, an economist at Nomura Securities, adding that supply disruption fears from Francine also lent support.

About 24% of crude production and 26% of natural gas output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was offline due to the storm, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

Following the report on Tuesday from the API, an industry group, official inventory figures from the U.S. government are due at 1430 GMT.

Eleven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 1 million barrels and gasoline stocks fell by 0.1 million barrels.

Oil crude oil prices Brent crude oil prices US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil recovers as US inventory drop, storm provide support

Saudi Arabia committed to Pakistan’s economic growth, says KSA envoy

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Polio worker, officer killed in Bajaur: police

Afghanistan says to begin work on huge gas pipeline

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs264,000 per tola

Read more stories