AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.69%)
AIRLINK 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.88%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.77%)
DGKC 81.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
HUBC 151.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.7%)
MLCF 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 135.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
PAEL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
SEARL 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.74%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.86%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.04%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 15.7 (0.19%)
BR30 26,833 Increased By 33.4 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,741 Increased By 125.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,902 Increased By 46 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of US inflation data

  • KOSPI rose 5.05 points, or 0.20%, to 2,540.98
Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 10:31am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for more clues on the size of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI rose 5.05 points, or 0.20%, to 2,540.98 by 0152 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.04% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.85%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 4.26%.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index is expected to show underlying inflation remains on its meandering path back down toward the central bank’s 2% goal.

Hyundai Motor added 0.22% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.30%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 2.13% and up 0.15%, respectively.

South Korean shares fall 1% as chipmakers drag on Nvidia forecasts

Of the total 928 traded issues, 524 shares advanced, while 333 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 416.9 billion won on the main board on Tuesday.

The won was quoted at 1,344.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,341.0.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,344.5 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,341.8.

The KOSPI has fallen 4.30% so far this year, and lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The won has lost 4.2% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 105.93.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 2.875%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.009%.

South Korean stocks South Korean share

Comments

200 characters

South Korean stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of US inflation data

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

Read more stories