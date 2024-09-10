South Korean stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of US inflation data

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for more clues on the size of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI rose 5.05 points, or 0.20%, to 2,540.98 by 0152 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.04% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.85%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 4.26%.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index is expected to show underlying inflation remains on its meandering path back down toward the central bank’s 2% goal.

Hyundai Motor added 0.22% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.30%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 2.13% and up 0.15%, respectively.

Of the total 928 traded issues, 524 shares advanced, while 333 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 416.9 billion won on the main board on Tuesday.

The won was quoted at 1,344.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,341.0.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,344.5 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,341.8.

The KOSPI has fallen 4.30% so far this year, and lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The won has lost 4.2% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 105.93.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 2.875%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.009%.