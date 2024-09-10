AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.69%)
AIRLINK 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.88%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.77%)
DGKC 81.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
HUBC 151.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.7%)
MLCF 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 135.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
PAEL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
SEARL 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.74%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.86%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.04%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 15.7 (0.19%)
BR30 26,833 Increased By 33.4 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,741 Increased By 125.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,902 Increased By 46 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares gain as commodity prices rebound

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 10:18am

Australian shares bounced back on Tuesday in a broad-based rally, as a recovery in underlying prices helped boost commodity stocks after losses last week, while investors awaited a key U.S. inflation report.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.6% to 8,035.7, as of 0032 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Monday.

A U.S. inflation print, due on Wednesday, is expected to offer final hints of the size of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts, ahead of the central bank’s policy meeting next week.

Back in Sydney, financials led gains on the benchmark, jumping 0.9%, with the “Big Four” banks all rising between 0.5% and 0.9%.

Miners climbed 0.8%, after iron ore prices posted their first day of gains in seven on stimulus hopes from top consumer China. The mining sub-index lost 6.5% last week.

Mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto were up 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks climbed 0.3% while gold miners gained 0.9%, on the back of a rebound in their respective underlying prices.

Australia shares end higher

Brent crude futures rose 0.1% to $71.91 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.06% to $68.75 per barrel.

Healthcare companies were up 0.7%, while information technology firms jumped 0.2%, following an overnight relief in their Wall Street peers.

Overnight, the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 484.18 points, or 1.20%, at 40,829.59 points on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 62.63 points, or 1.16% while Nasdaq gained 193.77 points, or 1.16%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index firmed 0.1% to 12,637.46.

Australian shares Australian stocks ASX ASX 200 index

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares gain as commodity prices rebound

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

Read more stories