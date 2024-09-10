AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips as weak Chinese demand counters storm Francine

Reuters Published September 10, 2024 Updated September 10, 2024 03:42pm

LONDON: Oil prices gave up the previous day’s gains on Tuesday as weak Chinese demand offset U.S. supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Francine and global oil oversupply risks that continue to weigh on the market.

Brent crude futures were down 79 cents, or 1.1%, at $71.05 a barrel by 0948 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 82 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.89.

Both benchmarks had risen about 1% on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard ordered the closure of all operations at Brownsville and other small Texas ports on Monday evening as Tropical Storm Francine barrelled across the Gulf of Mexico. Corpus Christi port remained open with restrictions.

The tropical storm is forecast to strengthen significantly and become a hurricane on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Exxon Mobil said it shut in output at its Hoover offshore production platform while Shell paused drilling operations at two platforms. Chevron also began shutting in oil and gas output at two of its offshore platforms.

However, signs of weakening global demand and expectations of oil oversupply kept the market suppressed.

Chinese data on Monday showed consumer inflation accelerated in August to its fastest in half a year, though domestic demand remained fragile, and producer price deflation worsened.

Oil prices edge up as storm approaches US Gulf Coast

And while data released on Tuesday showed China’s exports grew at their fastest in nearly 1-1/2 years in August, imports disappointed against a backdrop of depressed domestic demand.

“The message from China is simple but loud and reverberates throughout the globe,” said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga, adding that the country is struggling to encourage spending and boost sluggish demand.

Later in the day, markets will be watching for the monthly oil market report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is also due to publish its short-term energy outlook, with forecasts for the global market and U.S. crude oil output.

Oil prices Brent oil Brent crude oil market Brent crude oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil dips as weak Chinese demand counters storm Francine

KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dozens of displaced Palestinians killed, wounded by Israeli missiles

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,300, hits Rs261,700 in Pakistan

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

Read more stories