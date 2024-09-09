NAB withdraws Toshakhana reference against Imran, Bushra Bibi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday withdrew the new Toshakhana reference against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, Aaj News reported.

The development comes after the restoration of amendments to NAB laws in the light of the Supreme Court’s decision last week.

During the hearing of Imran Khan’s bail petition, the prosecutor told the court that the Toshakhana case no longer fell under its jurisdiction, after restoration of amendments to NAB laws.

The attorney representing the PTI founder stated that, in light of such amendments, the case should not even exist.

On NAB’s request, the accountability court transferred the Toshakhana reference to a special judge in Islamabad.

On September 6, the Supreme Court, unanimously, allowing the appeals of the federal government and some individuals, set aside the judgment, declaring the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, null and void, and restoring the changes in the NAB law.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, on Friday, announced its reserved judgment on the federation’s and some individuals’ appeals.

A three-judge bench, headed by former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on September 15, 2023 by a majority of 2:1 declared most provisions of the amendments made to the NAB Ordinance as unconstitutional.

The five judges’ judgment, authored by Justice Faez, said; “The petition (filed by ex-PM Imran Khan) and the impugned judgment failed to establish that the amendments were unconstitutional nor the Court has been so persuaded in this regard.”