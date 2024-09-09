Wet outfield delays Afghanistan-New Zealand Test

GREATER NOIDA: Overnight rain and a wet outfield delayed the toss in the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand near the Indian capital New Delhi on Monday.

Players took lunch as umpires scheduled a further inspection for 1:00 pm (0730 GMT), three hours after the originally scheduled start time.

Ground staff were working to mop up wet patches at the ground, which is hosting its first Test and was hit by heavy rain over the past week.

Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, are nominally the home side and are without several top players including leg-spinner Rashid Khan who is nursing a back problem.

It is only Afghanistan’s 10th Test match.

After this, Tim Southee’s New Zealand will travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests before returning for three more against India.