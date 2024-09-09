Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stock markets rise at open

AFP Published 09 Sep, 2024 12:31pm

LONDON: European stock markets climbed at the open Monday, recovering slightly from heavy pre-weekend falls on US economic strains, as investors await an expected interest-rate cut from the European Central Bank.

London’s FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6 percent to 8,229.58 points.

European shares slip on growth jitters

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.4 percent to 7,380.88 points and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.4 percent to 18,368.13.

The European Central Bank is set to cut eurozone borrowing costs further on Thursday as inflation in the single-currency bloc drifts back to the ECB’s two-percent target.

