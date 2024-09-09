Intra-day update: rupee marginally falls against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 11am, the currency was hovering at 278.65, a loss of Re0.08 against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated marginally as it lost Re0.03 or 0.01% against the US dollar.

The local unit closed at 278.57, against 278.54 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some positive indicators and approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Internationally, the US dollar held to tight ranges on Monday while the yen pared some of its safe-haven gains, as investors were undecided on the scale of a Federal Reserve rate cut expected later this month and looked to this week’s US inflation reading for more clues.

Friday’s highly anticipated US jobs data failed to offer clarity to traders on the question of whether the Fed would deliver a regular 25-basis-point rate cut or an outsized 50 bp one at its policy meeting next week.

While employment increased less than expected in August, the jobless rate ticked lower and wage growth remained solid, indicating that the US labour market was cooling, but not at a pace that warranted panic over the economy’s growth outlook.

Fed policymakers on Friday signalled they are ready to kick off a series of interest rate cuts at the central bank’s upcoming meeting on Sept. 17-18, noting a cooling in the labour market that could accelerate into something more dire in the absence of a policy shift.

Currencies were mostly rangebound in early Asia trade, steadying after some volatility in the wake of the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, jumped by a dollar in early trading on Monday as a potential hurricane system approached the US Gulf Coast, and as markets recovered from a selloff following weaker-than-expected US jobs data on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1, or 1.48%, to $68.67 a barrel by 0146 GMT.

Brent crude futures were up 99 cents, or 1.39%, at $72.05 a barrel.

Analysts said the bounce was in part a reaction to a potential hurricane in the US Gulf Coast.

This is an intra-day update