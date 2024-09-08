PTI supporters clash with police as leaders demand Imran Khan’s release

As the deadline for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally passed, the Islamabad police began arresting individuals heading to the event from the 26 Number Chongi on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The police resorted to shelling to disperse the crowd and also took a TV reporter into custody. He was later released.

The development comes after the Islamabad district administration issued a notification directing the PTI leadership to vacate the rally venue as the deadline for the gathering passed.

In its no-objection certificate (NOC), the administration had allowed PTI until 7pm to conclude the rally – their first political gathering in the federal capital after general elections.

The rally in Sangjani was scheduled to start at 4pm, but the convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh arrived late.

At the outset of the rally, party leader Hammad Azhar addressed a charged crowd, saying “We all have gathered here today to establish the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.”

He said that no obstacle would deter them today. “We will, God willing, secure Imran Khan’s release.”

Speaking during the rally, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan demanded Imran’s release and lamented how the party’s leaders were being “sidelined” by the government.

“I never thought there would be a day that Imran Khan, who formed our party to save Pakistan, would be put in jail,” Ali Muhammad said.

Earlier, the district administration warned that if the agreement was violated, future no objection certificates (NOCs) for rallies would be denied.

Police block Islamabad’s entry points ahead of rally

The capital’s entry points and exit points have been sealed off by authorities, as well as containers have been placed at various locations in anticipation of the rally.

At the rally site Sunday morning, police found hand grenades, rocket launchers, and detonators, prompting them to call the bomb disposal team.

This rally is scheduled near the Sangjani area, and the leadership of the PTI has already visited the venue.

On Saturday evening, PTI leader Asad Qaiser along with Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayine Pakistan chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai visited the venue of the rally to take stock of the situation.

Talking to reporters Qaiser said that a sea of people will gather in Islamabad and demand the release of their leader Imran Khan.

He said that no one can save puppet rulers this time, adding we want justice as our votes were stolen and our leaders have been put in jail in concocted cases. Achakzai said that the rally will be held at all costs.

Meanwhile, founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced major organizational changes ahead of the rally.

In a significant move, Khan has decided to separate the party’s parliamentary affairs from its political activities. Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz have been appointed to lead the parliamentary team, while renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja has taken over as PTI’s secretary general, responsible for overseeing political matters.

Additionally, a think tank led by Raoof Hasan will be established to focus on government performance and electoral issues. This body will be tasked with drafting a white paper on these matters.

Imran Khan had earlier ordered the postponement of the public gathering scheduled for August 22 due to fears of chaos.

The former premier said that if they had held the August 22 public gathering they would have been blamed for another ‘May 9 melodrama’.