Pakistan

Islamabad’s entry, exit points blocked as PTI prepares to hold rally

  • Bomb disposal team called to jalsa venue as hand grenades, rocket launchers, and explosives found at the site
Published September 8, 2024 Updated September 8, 2024 02:12pm

Preparations are underway for a rally to be held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad today, Aaj News reported Sunday.

The capital’s entry points and exit points have been sealed off by authorities, as well as containers have been placed at various locations in anticipation of the rally.

PTI rally today: Khan introduces major changes to party’s organizational structure

At the rally site Sunday morning, police found hand grenades, rocket launchers, and detonators, prompting them to call the bomb disposal team.

This rally is scheduled near the Sangjani area, and the leadership of the PTI has already visited the venue.

On Saturday evening, PTI leader Asad Qaiser along with Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayine Pakistan chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai visited the venue of the rally to take stock of the situation.

Talking to reporters Qaiser said that a sea of people will gather in Islamabad and demand the release of their leader Imran Khan.

PTI reschedules rally for Sept 8 after NOC cancellation, closure of roads

He said that no one can save puppet rulers this time, adding we want justice as our votes were stolen and our leaders have been put in jail in concocted cases. Achakzai said that the rally will be held at all costs.

Meanwhile, founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced major organizational changes ahead of the rally.

In a significant move, Khan has decided to separate the party’s parliamentary affairs from its political activities. Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz have been appointed to lead the parliamentary team, while renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja has taken over as PTI’s secretary general, responsible for overseeing political matters.

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Additionally, a think tank led by Raoof Hasan will be established to focus on government performance and electoral issues. This body will be tasked with drafting a white paper on these matters.

Imran Khan had earlier ordered the postponement of the public gathering scheduled for August 22 due to fears of chaos.

The former premier said that if they had held the August 22 public gathering they would have been blamed for another ‘May 9 melodrama’.

