Europe’s main stock markets fall further at open

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2024 02:08pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets extended losses at the open on Thursday as investors await a key US jobs report that could shed light on the state of the US economy.

London’s FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 8,257.44 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.5 percent to 7,466.63 and Frankfurt’s DAX retreated 0.2 percent to 18,549.

European shares slump on risk-off mood after US selloff

Friday’s US non-farm payroll figures could give signals about the health of the world’s biggest economy and the size of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts set to begin this month.

FTSE 100 Europe stock markets

