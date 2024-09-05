Oil edges up on US crude stocks and possible delay to OPEC+ supply hike

LONDON: Oil prices firmed on Thursday, edging up from multi-month lows on a possible delay to output increases by OPEC+ producers and a decline in US inventories, though the gains were capped by persisting demand concerns.

Figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed US crude oil inventories fell by 7.431 million barrels last week, far exceeding the 1 million barrel draw expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

“There is a pause of breath and light reprieve for oil prices this morning,” said PVM analyst John Evans, citing the API report’s findings.

Brent crude for November rose 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.12 a barrel by 0810 GMT after touching its lowest since December on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for October was up 37 cents, or 0.5%, at $69.57.

Further support came from discussions between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, about delaying output increases due to start in October, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

OPEC+ discussing delay to planned oil output hike in October, sources say

OPEC+ had been ready to proceed with an output increase of 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, part of plans for a gradual unwinding of its most recent cuts of 2.2 million bpd.

However, continued soft demand in China and the potential end of a dispute halting Libyan oil exports has pushed the group to reconsider.

Official US oil stocks data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 1430 GMT. Financial markets were also awaiting further US macroeconomic indicators due later on Thursday, including jobs data.