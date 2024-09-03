AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.25%)
AIRLINK 143.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.88%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
DFML 49.15 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.34%)
DGKC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.34%)
FFBL 45.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 154.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.72%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-4.3%)
OGDC 134.49 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.93%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.66%)
PRL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.15%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
UNITY 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,272 Increased By 2.3 (0.03%)
BR30 26,656 Increased By 77.4 (0.29%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 72.3 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,809 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.01%)
Sports

Bangladesh 122-2, need 63 more for historic Pakistan series win

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2024 12:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh were closing on a first series win against Pakistan on Tuesday, reaching 122-2 at lunch on the fifth day of the second Test in Rawalpindi, needing 63 more for victory.

Openers Zakir Hasan (40) and Shadman Islam (24) fell to Pakistan’s pace attack in the first session, but skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto on 33 and Mominul Haque, 20, were unbeaten at the break as they chase 185 to win.

Bangladesh won the first Test by 10 wickets – also in Rawalpindi last month – for their first victory over Pakistan in 14 matches.

Resuming at 42 without loss, 16 runs were added before Pakistan got the first breakthrough when Mir Hamza bowled Zakir with a delivery that moved away.

Rain halts Bangladesh victory bid after Hasan, Nahid demolish Pakistan

Fellow pace bowler Khurram Shahzad got in on the act when Shadman miscued a drive, chipping to Shan Masood at mid-off.

Najmul and Mominul dug in to stop any further inroads with the captain bringing up their fifty partnership off the last ball before lunch.

Najmul has hit four boundaries so far in his 33 off 68 balls while Mominul found the ropes twice in his 30 off 46 balls.

Khurram Shahzad Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Zakir Hasan Pakistan Bangladesh Test Shadman Islam

