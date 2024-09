LONDON: European stock markets grew at the start of trade Tuesday following a mixed performance by Asia and before Wall Street reopens after a long holiday weekend in the United States.

London’s FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 8,377.78 points.

Stock markets mostly fall on China woes

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index increased 0.3 percent to 7,670.36 points and Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.3 percent to 18,986.86.