Mehidy, Das put on 165 as Bangladesh recover from 26-6

AFP Published September 1, 2024 Updated September 1, 2024 03:42pm
RAWALPINDI: Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put on 165 for the seventh wicket Sunday to rescue Bangladesh from 26-6 in reply to Pakistan’s 274 on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

At tea, Bangladesh were 193-8, with Das on a brilliant 83 not out, still trailing by 81 runs with two wickets in hand.

All-rounder Mehidy also passed fifty as the Bangladesh pair fought back but he was out just before tea when pace bowler Khurram Shahzad, who had ripped through the top order, took his fifth wicket of the innings with the score on 191.

Shahzad then removed Taskin Ahmed for one in the next over to go to the interval with career best figures of 6-73.

Das and Mehidy’s solid stand took advantage of a Rawalpindi stadium pitch which eased out in the second session of the third day of the rain-affected Test, which saw Friday’s first day washed out.

Shahzad, who had taken 4-15 in his first spell, had Mehidy caught and bowled off a miscued drive two overs before tea to end Pakistan’s long and frustrating wait for the seventh wicket as they chase a series-levelling win.

Bangladesh won last week’s first Test, also in Rawalpindi, by 10 wickets for their maiden victory over Pakistan in 14 attempts.

Das and Mehidy changed the game in the second session, batting confidently resuming after lunch at 75-6, still needing 50 to avoid the follow-on.

Das accelerated with six boundaries in as many overs in the post-lunch session and by tea had struck nine fours and two sixes in making his 18th Test half-century.

Mehidy’s five wickets give Bangladesh second Test edge over Pakistan

Mehidy, who took 5-61 on Saturday, hit 12 boundaries and a six as he passed 50 for the eighth time in Tests.

Bangladesh resumed at the start of the day on 10-0 but Shahzad soon had opener Zakir Hasan caught by Abrar Ahmed at short midwicket for one in the fourth over.

Shahzad then bowled Shadman Islam (10) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) in the space of four deliveries to reduce Bangladesh to 20-3.

At the other end Mir Hamza had Mominul Haque caught by Mohammad Ali at mid-on for one and then removed first Test centurion Mushfiqur Rahim for three, caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan from a beautiful outswinger.

Shahzad made it 26-6 by trapping Shakib Al Hasan lbw for two before Mehidy and Das dug in.

