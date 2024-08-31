AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan 99-1 at lunch against Bangladesh in second Test

AFP Published August 31, 2024
Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan were 99-1 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh Saturday as they went in search of a series-leveling win in Rawalpindi.

Having lost the first Test by ten wickets, Pakistan received an early jolt when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed in the first over for nought after being sent in.

But skipper Shan Masood was unbeaten on 53 for his tenth Test half-century and Saim Ayub was on 43 – having added 99 for a sedate second wicket stand.

After the first day’s play was washed out Friday due to rain, Pakistan shone under a bright sun Saturday with solid batting.

Bangladesh’s Test victory last Sunday was their first over Pakistan in 14 attempts.

Pakistan and Bangladesh fined for slow over rates in 1st Test

Masood, under pressure after scores of six and 14 in the first – as well as losing four Tests since being appointed captain last year – struck two boundaries in his 62-ball knock.

Fellow left-hander Ayub was more aggressive, hitting two sixes in addition to three boundaries.

Speedster Taskin Ahmed, brought in for unfit Shoriful Islam as Bangladesh’s only change, bowled Shafique off the sixth ball of the match.

Pakistan made two changes from the first Test, resting spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah to bring in pacer Mir Hamza and spinner Abrar Ahmed.

