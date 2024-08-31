AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Sports

Mehidy’s double restricts Pakistan to 183-5 in second Test

AFP Published August 31, 2024

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh fought back with four wickets, including that of Babar Azam, to restrict Pakistan to 183-5 at tea on the second day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Shan Masood for 57 and opener Saim Ayub for 58 after the home team had been well-placed on 99-1 at lunch.

However, the second session belonged to the visitors as spinner Shakib Al Hasan trapped Azam for 31 with a ball that kept low. Zakir Hasan dropped a sharp catch at short-leg off Agha Salman two balls later.

Spinners Mehidy and Shakib lead Bangladesh to maiden Pakistan Test win

Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 18 at the break, with Salman yet to score, with Pakistan desperate for a victory to level the two-match series after losing the first Test by 10 ten wickets.

Bangladesh’s Test victory last Sunday was their first over Pakistan in 14 attempts.

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed bowled first Test centurion Saud Shakeel for 16, the left-hander having already survived a dropped catch by Mehidy off Nahid Rana on one.

The first day’s play on Friday was washed out due to rain but Pakistan shone with solid batting in the first session after being sent in by the visitors.

Masood, under pressure after scores of six and 14 in the first Test, hit two boundaries before he fell leg-before to Mehidy in the third over after the lunch break.

Fellow left-hander Ayub was more aggressive, hitting two sixes and four boundaries before he was stumped by wicketkeeper Liton Das off Mehidy.

Taskin, brought in for the unfit Shoriful Islam as Bangladesh’s only change, bowled Abdullah Shafique off the sixth ball of the match.

Pakistan made two changes from the first Test, resting spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah to bring in pace bowler Mir Hamza and spinner Abrar Ahmed.

