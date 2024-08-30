Security forces kill five terrorists in multiple IBOs across Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces killed five terrorists and injured three others during three intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Kech, Panjgur and Zhob districts of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

“In backdrop of cowardly terrorist activities, targeting the innocent civilians in Balochistan on 26 August, the security forces are conducting extensive intelligence based operations (IBOs) to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts,” the ISPR said.

The army’s media wing further said that sanitization operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abetters of these atrocious acts are brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement added.

The operations were carried out after at least 73 people were killed in Balochistan when terrorists attacked police stations, railway lines and highways on Sunday.

Rail traffic with Quetta was suspended following blasts on a rail bridge linking the provincial capital to the rest of country. Militants also struck a rail link to neighbouring Iran, railways official Muhammad Kashif said.