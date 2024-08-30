AGL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Sports

Heavy rain delays toss in second Pakistan-Bangladesh Test

AFP Published 30 Aug, 2024 12:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Heavy rain delayed the toss and threatened a washout of the opening day of the second cricket Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Both teams were still in their hotel and umpires were to inspect the ground only after the rain stopped, with the met office forecasting intermittent monsoon rain.

It was a bad omen for a Pakistan team desperate to square the two-match series after Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

Pak squad for second Test announced

Bangladesh’s 10-wicket victory was their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan.

Pakistan have left out pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi from their 12-member squad, allowing him time to spend with his newly born son.

