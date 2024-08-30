AGL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Potential cyclonic storm likely to emerge along Sindh coastline in afternoon

  • PMD says potential cyclone that had developed over the Rann of Kutch in India was 200km east/southeast of Karachi
BR Web Desk Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 12:56pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday a potential cyclone that had developed over the Rann of Kutch in India was 200km east/southeast of Karachi and will intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) this afternoon/ evening.

As per the PMD alert issued today, “the system is likely to keep moving further west/southwestwards in northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast”.

“Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Karachi division, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad districts till 31 August,” the PMD said.

Cyclone likely to form over Arabian Sea today

The Met office further said that heavy rains may create water logging/rain inundation in low lying areas of Sindh-Makran coast while sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 50-60 Km/hour gusting 70Km/hour.

“Fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture into sea till 31 August and those of Balochistan till 1st September.”

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi ordered that all public and private schools in the city be closed on Friday (today) due to the anticipated heavy rain.

The decision was made after consultation with the Met Office and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), according to a statement issued by the Karachi Commissioner.

Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India and Pakistan’s coast

Parts of Karachi received 147 mm (5.79 inches) of rain overnight, the local weather office said, while the city’s mayor, Murtaza Wahab, in a post on X, asked residents to avoid “unnecessary movement”.

