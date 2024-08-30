Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered losses, depreciating 0.3% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 279.40, a loss of Re0.76 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 278.64 against the dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 as traders keep an eye on approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility.

Internationally, the US dollar traded near a one-week high versus major peers on Friday, on track to snap a five-week losing run, after robust economic data pared bets for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Overnight, US data showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew a 3.0% annualised rate in the second quarter, an upward revision from the 2.8% rate reported last month.

Traders now more strongly favour a quarter-point Fed rate reduction on Sept. 18, laying only 34% odds of a 50-basis point (bp) cut, down from 38% a day earlier, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers - was little changed at 101.34 as of 0032 GMT, after rising 0.36% on Thursday and touching the highest since Aug. 22 at 101.58.

The US dollar eased 0.14% to 144.78 yen, after rising as high as 145.55 overnight for the first time since Aug. 23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched higher on Friday as investors weighed supply concerns in the Middle East, although signs of weakened demand limited gains.

Brent crude futures for October delivery, which expire on Friday, were up 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $80.17 a barrel by 0410 GMT.

The more actively traded contract for November rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.02.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.09.

Both benchmarks settled more than $1 higher on Thursday on oil supply concerns, up 1.5% and 1.7% respectively for the week so far.

