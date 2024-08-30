AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 148.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.01%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.54%)
DGKC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 153.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.29%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
KOSM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.6%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
NBP 61.55 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (7.1%)
OGDC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.54%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
PRL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.36%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 63.7 (0.77%)
BR30 26,869 Increased By 151.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 513.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,044 Increased By 158.5 (0.64%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level against US dollar
Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 10:42am

The Pakistani rupee registered losses, depreciating 0.3% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 279.40, a loss of Re0.76 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 278.64 against the dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 as traders keep an eye on approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility.

Internationally, the US dollar traded near a one-week high versus major peers on Friday, on track to snap a five-week losing run, after robust economic data pared bets for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Overnight, US data showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew a 3.0% annualised rate in the second quarter, an upward revision from the 2.8% rate reported last month.

Traders now more strongly favour a quarter-point Fed rate reduction on Sept. 18, laying only 34% odds of a 50-basis point (bp) cut, down from 38% a day earlier, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers - was little changed at 101.34 as of 0032 GMT, after rising 0.36% on Thursday and touching the highest since Aug. 22 at 101.58.

The US dollar eased 0.14% to 144.78 yen, after rising as high as 145.55 overnight for the first time since Aug. 23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched higher on Friday as investors weighed supply concerns in the Middle East, although signs of weakened demand limited gains.

Brent crude futures for October delivery, which expire on Friday, were up 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $80.17 a barrel by 0410 GMT.

The more actively traded contract for November rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.02.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.09.

Both benchmarks settled more than $1 higher on Thursday on oil supply concerns, up 1.5% and 1.7% respectively for the week so far.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates buying power

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Read more stories