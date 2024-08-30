AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-30

Significant reduction in fuel prices likely

Wasim Iqbal Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to announce a significant reduction in fuel prices for the third consecutive fortnight, starting from September 1, 2024. According to sources, a decrease of Rs 3.10 per liter is expected for petrol and Rs 2.50 per liter for high-speed diesel (HSD).

The decision is largely influenced by the declining trend in international petroleum product prices.

The government is currently finalising the exact figures, taking into account the current petroleum levy and general sales tax rates.

Breakdown of the proposed price changes:

Petrol: A decrease of Rs3.10 per liter from Rs 260.96 to Rs 257.86.

High-Speed Diesel (HSD): A decrease of Rs 2.50 per liter from Rs 266.07 to Rs 263.57.

Kerosene Oil: A decrease of Rs 1.39 per liter from Rs 171.77 to Rs 170.38.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO): A decrease of Rs 1.96 per liter from Rs 157.02 to Rs 155.06.

The anticipated price cuts are a direct result of the recent drop in global oil prices. Over the past two weeks, crude oil prices have fallen by approximately $ 2 to $ 2.30 per barrel.

The average price of petrol has dropped from $ 82.50 to $ 80.40 per barrel, while HSD has decreased from $ 90.30 to $ 88 per barrel.

Premium on petrol has been stood at $ 8.47 per litre and $ 5 per litre on HSD.

If approved, these price cuts will provide some relief to consumers and businesses grappling with the rising cost of living and operating expenses.

However, the government’s decision will ultimately depend on a thorough assessment of various economic factors and the impact on the revenue collection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol fuel petrol prices Federal Government fuel prices HSD HSD price diesel prices international petroleum prices petrol prices in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Significant reduction in fuel prices likely

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories