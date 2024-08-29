Pope out cheaply again as Sri Lanka rattle England at Lord’s

LONDON: Stand-in captain Ollie Pope once more fell in single figures as England were reduced to 97-3 by Sri Lanka at lunch on Thursday’s first day of the second Test at Lord’s.

No 3 batsman Pope, twice out for six in England’s five-wicket win during the first Test at Old Trafford last week, in his debut as skipper in place of the injured Ben Stokes, was out for just one.

And shortly before lunch, England lost the well-set Ben Duckett for 40 to an over-ambitious reverse sweep, with Sri Lanka looking to level this three-match series at 1-1.

But star batsman Joe Root, fresh from his match-winning unbeaten 62 in Manchester, was still there on 29 not out.

Despite the sunny overhead conditions, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva decided to bat first after winning the toss at Lord’s.

It looked a questionable decision when left-hander Duckett scored three fours in an over off Asitha Fernando.

But Sri Lanka struck twice in quick succession to leave England 42-2.

Makeshift opener Dan Lawrence, again in for the injured Zak Crawley, fell for nine when caught behind pushing away from his body off Lahiru Kumara, recalled in place of Vishwa Fernando.

De Siva said at the toss the prospect of swing had encouraged him to field first, but it had little to do with Sri Lanka transforming England’s 39-1 into 42-2.

Pope had made just one when he top-edged a pull off paceman Fernando and De Silva, running back from square leg, held a well-judged catch.

Not for the first time in his long England career, former captain Root came in with the innings faltering.

He was on 11 when rapped on the pad by a full-length Kumara delivery to spark a raucous lbw appeal.

Paul Reiffel ruled not out, with Sri Lanka’s review seeing the decision upheld on umpire’s call.

But no technology was required when left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck with just his fourth ball, Duckett top-edging an extravagant reverse-sweep to Kumara on the point boundary to finish a 47-ball innings featuring four fours.

Sri Lanka hope to end a run of six straight Test defeats by England with what would be their maiden win in nine Tests at Lord’s.