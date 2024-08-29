AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 147.68 Increased By ▲ 8.93 (6.44%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.95%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.24%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.12%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 53.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.62%)
OGDC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.04%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PPL 112.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
PRL 24.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.18%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,340 Increased By 36.5 (0.44%)
BR30 26,725 Increased By 192.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 384.2 (0.49%)
KSE30 24,883 Increased By 120.5 (0.49%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares hit two-week low as chipmakers drop after Nvidia earnings

  • KOSPI was down 22.71 points, or 0.84%, at 2,667.12
Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 10:38am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell to a two-week low on Thursday, as heavyweight chipmakers dropped after U.S. artificial intelligence firm Nvidia’s earnings disappointed investors.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 22.71 points, or 0.84%, at 2,667.12 as of 0046 GMT, after falling as much as 1.5% earlier in the day to hit its lowest since Aug. 14.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 2.75% and peer SK Hynix lost 4.80%. They account for a combined 30% of the benchmark index by market value.

Nvidia’s shares fell sharply after the company’s quarterly forecast failed to meet lofty expectations of investors who have driven a dizzying rally in its stock as they bet billions on the future of generative artificial intelligence.

South Korea’s president will speak at his second press conference of the year on Thursday on a wide range of topics, which will likely include the economy.

Among other index heavyweights, automakers and battery manufacturers rose, while e-commerce and biopharmaceutical stocks fell.

South Korean stocks close higher ahead of US inflation data

Of the total 924 traded issues, 232 shares advanced, while 638 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 210.3 billion won ($157.49 million).

The won was quoted at 1,336.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,337.0.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 105.87.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 2.915%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 3.060%.

South Korean stocks South Korean share

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares hit two-week low as chipmakers drop after Nvidia earnings

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Analysts explain significance of ratings upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read more stories