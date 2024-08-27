Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered slight improvement, appreciating 0.08% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 278.20, a gain of Re0.22 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 278.42 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some positive indicators and approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility.

The IMF has not yet included Pakistan on the agenda of its executive board meetings scheduled till September 4.

Globally, the US dollar edged higher on Tuesday and major currencies traded sideways as lingering concerns over tensions in the Middle East partially offset investors’ optimism for imminent US interest rate cuts.

Geopolitical risks kept early currency moves subdued, though fears of an escalating conflict following Israel and Hezbollah’s major missile exchange over the weekend petered out.

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback was last 0.05% higher at 100.90, languishing near a 13-month low of 100.53 hit in the previous session.

The Fed’s aggressive rate-hike cycle and expectations of how much further U.S. rates could rise had been a huge driver of the dollar’s strength over the past two years, keeping other currencies, particularly the Japanese yen, under pressure.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, paused their recent advances, receding in Asian trading on Tuesday after surging more than 7% in the previous three sessions on supply concerns prompted by fears of a wider Middle East conflict and the shutdown of Libyan oil fields.

Brent crude futures fell 32 cents, or 0.39%, to $81.11 a barrel at 0154 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 36 cents, or 0.46%, to $77.06 a barrel.

Oil markets are retracing slightly after sharp gains in the previous three sessions driven by expectations of US interest rate cuts that could boost fuel demand, military assaults between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon over the weekend that threaten a wider Middle East conflict potentially disrupting supply from the key producing region and the Libyan closures.

This is an intra-day update