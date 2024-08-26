HBL registers Rs14.01bn profit during April-June 2024, 7% higher YoY

HBL’s profit-after-tax for the April-June period of 2024 registered a 7% increase, clocking in at Rs14.01 billion compared to Rs13.08 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to consolidated results sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs9.81 for the three-month period, compared to Rs8.86 in the same period of the previous year.

Its profit-after-tax for January-June stood at Rs29.06 billion, higher than Rs26.34 billion in the same period of 2023.

HBL also announced a dividend of Rs4 per share for the second quarter, which was in addition to the same amount paid earlier in January-March.

Brokerage house Topline Securities said the dividend and earnings were in line with expectations.