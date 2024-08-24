AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Pakistan

At least 2 children killed, 14 others injured in Pishin blast

  • Injured include policemen
BR Web Desk Published August 24, 2024 Updated August 24, 2024 12:32pm

At least two children were killed while 14 others were injured on Saturday after an explosion occurred near the Police Lines in Balochistan’s Pishin district, Aaj News reported.

The injured, including policemen, were shifted to the hospital. Some of the injured were in critical condition.

Blasts in Balochistan: at least 24 killed in Pishin and Qila Saifullah

The Counter-Terrorism Department and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the incident site to collect evidence for investigation.

pishin blast

