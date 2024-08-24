At least 2 children killed, 14 others injured in Pishin blast

At least two children were killed while 14 others were injured on Saturday after an explosion occurred near the Police Lines in Balochistan’s Pishin district, Aaj News reported.

The injured, including policemen, were shifted to the hospital. Some of the injured were in critical condition.

The Counter-Terrorism Department and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the incident site to collect evidence for investigation.