AGL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.06%)
AIRLINK 135.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.33%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
DFML 41.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
DGKC 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.82%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 53.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
OGDC 135.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PPL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
PTC 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
SEARL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.11%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TOMCL 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.7%)
TPLP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.98%)
TREET 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.66%)
TRG 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,383 Increased By 22.6 (0.27%)
BR30 26,441 Increased By 40.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 79,005 Increased By 211.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 25,064 Increased By 41.8 (0.17%)
Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 10:58am

The Pakistani rupee registered slight improvement, appreciating 0.09% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 278.43, a gain of Re0.24 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 278.67 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some positive indicators and approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the Executive Board meeting on Pakistan will take place in September as “good progress” was being made with the IMF.

Internationally, the US dollar was calm on Friday as traders braced for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda aimed to soothe lingering market nerves after a surprise rate hike last month.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus six major peers, was little changed at 101.43 in early trading after rising 0.34% in the previous session.

The index touched 100.92 on Wednesday, its lowest so far this year.

Fed policymakers on Thursday lined up in support of the US starting interest rate cuts next month now that inflation is down from its highs and the US labour market is cooling, though one signalled he is in no rush to ease policy.

Markets are now pricing in 73.5% chance of the Fed cutting rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its September meeting, the CME FedWatch tool showed. Traders are also anticipating 99 bps of easing this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were steady in early Asian trading on Friday, but were poised to end the week lower as downward revisions to US employment data raised demand concerns and ceasefire talks in Gaza eased worries about supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures were down a cent to $77.21 per barrel by 0033 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 4 cents to $73.05 per barrel.

This is an intra-day update

