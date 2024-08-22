AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Sports

Rain delays second day of England-Sri Lanka first Test

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2024 03:04pm

MANCHESTER: Rain delayed the scheduled 11:00 am (1000 GMT) start of the second day’s play in the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Thursday.

England were 22-0 overnight after Sri Lanka recovered from 6-3 to be bowled out for 236 in their first innings on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who won the toss, top-scored with 74 while Milan Rathnayake’s 72 set a new record for the highest score by any Test debutant batting at No 9.

The pair’s eighth-wicket stand of 63 helped Sri Lanka recover from a woeful start when they lost their first three wickets for no runs in 10 balls.

Chris Woakes (3-32) and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (3-55) were England’s two most successful bowlers on the opening day of this three-Test series with Ollie Pope captaining the hosts for the first time after Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring.

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

Dan Lawrence, recalled to open in place of the injured Zak Crawley, narrowly avoided being run out and was unbeaten on nine at the close, with regular opener Ben Duckett 13 not out.

When the duo should have been walking out to resume the innings on Thursday, persistent light rain ensured the pitch and square remained fully covered.

Old Trafford, the Manchester headquarters of county side Lancashire, has lost a total of 24 complete days of Test cricket due to bad weather in its 84 Tests, a total only surpassed by Sydney, which has lost 25 days in its 112 Tests.

