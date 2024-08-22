AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Sports

Play resumes on second day of England-Sri Lanka first Test

AFP Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 05:45pm

MANCHESTER: Play on the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford resumed Thursday after rain washed out the morning session.

England were 22-0 overnight after Sri Lanka recovered from 6-3 to be bowled out for 236 in their first innings on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who won the toss, top-scored with 74 while Milan Rathnayake’s 72 set a new record for the highest score by any Test debutant batting at No 9.

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

The pair’s eighth-wicket stand of 63 helped Sri Lanka recover from a woeful start when they lost their first three wickets for no runs in 10 balls.

Chris Woakes (3-32) and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (3-55) were England’s two most successful bowlers on the opening day of this three-Test series with Ollie Pope captaining the hosts for the first time after Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring.

Dan Lawrence, recalled to open in place of the injured Zak Crawley, narrowly avoided being run out and was unbeaten on nine, with regular opener Ben Duckett 13 not out.

The pair eventually walked out to bat Thursday at 1:15 pm (1215 GMT), with a scheduled 82 overs now set to be bowled and the option for play to be extended until 7:30 pm (1830 GMT).

Old Trafford has lost a total of 24 complete days of Test cricket due to bad weather in its 84 Tests, a total only surpassed by Sydney, which has lost 25 days in its 112 Tests.

Rain delayed England Sri Lanka Test

