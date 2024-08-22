Bangladesh gets Saud Shakeel as Pakistan scores 367-5 in first Test

RAWALPINDI: Left-hander Saud Shakeel was stumped at the stroke of tea on Thursday, but not before he and Mohammad Rizwan’s centuries guided Pakistan to 367-5 on the second day of their first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz ended Bangladesh’s frustrating wait for the day’s only wicket, luring Shakeel out of the crease as wicketkeeper Litton Das removed the bails, ending a brilliant 141-run knock.

At the break, Rizwan had scored 134 for his third Test century, while Agha Salman was unbeaten with seven.

The hosts added 209 runs before the break to bolster their first innings at Rawalpindi stadium.

Shakeel also scored his third Test century and hit nine boundaries off 261 deliveries. Rizwan’s 197-ball innings was studded with two sixes and nine boundaries.

Shakeel also survived a freakish run out attempt on 138 when he stepped out of his crease while leaving paceman Hasan Mahmud’s delivery, but made it back as Das hit the stumps.

Shakeel and Rizwan put on a stand of 240 for the fifth wicket, frustrating Bangladesh after having Pakistan at 16-3 on Wednesday.

Resuming at 158-4, Shakeel and Rizwan added 98 runs in an extended two-hour and 15-minute morning session after play on the first day was delayed by a wet outfield.

Looking for early wickets, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto used all his bowlers but none could replicate the success achieved on day one.

Express pacer Nahid Rana proved expensive with his 18 wicketless overs leaking 101 runs as the pitch eased out under bright sunshine.

Pacemen Shoriful Islam (2-59) and Mahmud (2-70) were the main wicket-takers for Bangladesh.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship’s third cycle with Pakistan currently sixth and Bangladesh eighth on the nine-team table.