AGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (8.05%)
AIRLINK 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.67%)
DFML 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.44%)
DGKC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.66%)
FCCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.91%)
FFBL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.01%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
HUBC 147.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.63%)
HUMNL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
KOSM 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.12%)
MLCF 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.83%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
OGDC 135.36 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.09%)
PAEL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.81%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
SEARL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TOMCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.76%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
TRG 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.67%)
BR100 8,364 Increased By 84.2 (1.02%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By 328.3 (1.26%)
KSE100 78,819 Increased By 558.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,062 Increased By 172.5 (0.69%)
European stock markets rise on US rate cut hopes

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2024 12:26pm

PARIS: European stock markets advanced in opening deals Thursday as investors hope to hear more signals of a US interest-rate cut from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent to 8,303.09 points while the Paris CAC 40 and Frankfurt DAX were up almost 0.2 percent at 7,535.68 and 18,478.06, respectfully.

European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech

Markets are eagerly awaiting a speech by Powell on Friday at an annual gathering of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, amid rising expectations of a rate cut in September.

European stocks

