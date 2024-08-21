AGL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
AIRLINK 138.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.64%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.54%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.22%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.87%)
FFBL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
HUBC 146.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.7%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.71%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.12 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.07%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.02%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
PTC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (8.84%)
SEARL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.88%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.29%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (4.64%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,296 Increased By 110.6 (1.35%)
BR30 26,086 Increased By 377.2 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,403 Increased By 657.3 (0.85%)
KSE30 24,917 Increased By 134 (0.54%)
European markets rise at the open

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2024 01:23pm

PARIS: European stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Wednesday as investors look ahead to a key meeting of central bank chiefs later this week.

London rose 0.1 percent to 8,281.40 points while Paris advanced 0.2 percent to 7,501.93 and Frankfurt gained 0.1 percent to 18,380.57.

Europe stocks edge up; traders brace for key euro zone data

Europe’s top stock exchanges had fallen the day before as traders await a speech from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for fresh signs about a likely interest rate cut next month.

European stocks

