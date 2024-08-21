European markets rise at the open

PARIS: European stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Wednesday as investors look ahead to a key meeting of central bank chiefs later this week.

London rose 0.1 percent to 8,281.40 points while Paris advanced 0.2 percent to 7,501.93 and Frankfurt gained 0.1 percent to 18,380.57.

Europe stocks edge up; traders brace for key euro zone data

Europe’s top stock exchanges had fallen the day before as traders await a speech from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for fresh signs about a likely interest rate cut next month.