Sports

Toss further delayed in first Pakistan-Bangladesh Test

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2024 11:05am

RAWALPINDI: The toss for the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh Wednesday was further delayed after umpires found wet patches in the outfield of Rawalpindi cricket stadium due to overnight rain.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock from South Africa will have another inspection of the ground at 11:00 am (6:00 GMT).

But the chances of play starting before lunch improved as the sun came out with clear blue skies over the stadium.

Bangladesh captain hopes Shakib shines despite political setback

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) third cycle (2023-2025) contested by nine teams.

Pakistan are currently sixth and Bangladesh eighth on the table.

The second Test will also be played in Rawalpindi, from August 30, after being moved from Karachi because of construction work at the stadium.

