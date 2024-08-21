AGL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.98%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.22%)
FCCL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.48%)
FFBL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
HUBC 146.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.31%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.28%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.28%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 113.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.84%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.06%)
PTC 13.53 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (8.67%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.15%)
TOMCL 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TRG 54.50 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (4.55%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,297 Increased By 111.3 (1.36%)
BR30 26,087 Increased By 377.7 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 661.3 (0.85%)
KSE30 24,920 Increased By 136.8 (0.55%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No play before lunch in first Pakistan-Bangladesh Test

AFP Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 12:08pm

RAWALPINDI: No play was possible in the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh Wednesday due to wet patches in the outfield of Rawalpindi cricket stadium from overnight rain.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock from South Africa had two inspections of the ground and will have a third at 12:00 (0700 GMT), which was the scheduled time for lunch break.

Bangladesh captain hopes Shakib shines despite political setback

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) third cycle (2023-2025) contested by nine teams.

Pakistan are currently sixth and Bangladesh eighth on the table. The second Test will also be played in Rawalpindi, from August 30, after being moved from Karachi because of construction work at the stadium.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ICC World Test Championship 2023 25 Pakistan Bangladesh Test

Comments

200 characters

No play before lunch in first Pakistan-Bangladesh Test

70pc serviced population in Pakistan does not pay power bills: ADB

Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 25% in 2QCY24

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

Read more stories