No play before lunch in first Pakistan-Bangladesh Test

RAWALPINDI: No play was possible in the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh Wednesday due to wet patches in the outfield of Rawalpindi cricket stadium from overnight rain.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock from South Africa had two inspections of the ground and will have a third at 12:00 (0700 GMT), which was the scheduled time for lunch break.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) third cycle (2023-2025) contested by nine teams.

Pakistan are currently sixth and Bangladesh eighth on the table. The second Test will also be played in Rawalpindi, from August 30, after being moved from Karachi because of construction work at the stadium.