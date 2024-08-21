AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Increased By 94.7 (1.16%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 294.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady after days of losses

Reuters Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 05:33pm

LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Wednesday, with benchmark Brent holding above $77 a barrel, after steady sell-offs driven by expectations of reduced Chinese demand and diminishing concerns the conflict in the Middle East could spread and disrupt supply.

Brent crude futures were up 14 at $77.34 a barrel by 1142 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was 10 cents higher at $73.27.

Since peaking above $82 on Monday last week, Brent had shed 6.2% of its value by the end of trading on Tuesday, closing at a two-week low of $77.20. WTI fell 7.5% in the same period.

As expectations swirl economic weakness in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, will subdue demand, stocks in the United States, the world’s biggest producer and consumer of oil, are set to rise.

U.S. crude oil stocks were forecast to have risen last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Gasoline and distillate stocks fell, however, according to the sources.

Official U.S. government inventory estimates are set to be released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT).

Oil prices dip as ME tensions ease

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a trip to the Middle East intended to help broker a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Blinken and mediators from Egypt and Qatar have raised hopes for a U.S. “bridging proposal” that could shrink the gaps between the two sides in the 10-month-old war.

“Hopes of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas have weighed on oil, along with lingering demand concerns,” ING commodities strategists said.

“While weaker Chinese demand has been well reported, refinery margins around the globe have been under pressure for much of August, suggesting that these demand concerns are not isolated to just China,” they said.

China’s economic struggles have contributed to weak processing margins and low fuel demand that has curbed operations at state-run and independent refineries.

Imports of crude oil from Russia fell in July by 7.4% from a year ago, while fuel oil imports retreated for a third straight month, customs data showed this week.

Yuan Oil prices crude oil imports WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters
Adnan Ali Khan Aug 21, 2024 04:55pm
@mustafa, 7 years minus 3 months becomes 81 installments. Now 14,000 * 81 = 1,134,000/-. Govt isn't even giving interest free, rather they not even recovering full loan amount of Rs. 1,500,000/- Brilliant. Pori rakam bhi wapis nai ly rhy. well-done.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Oil prices steady after days of losses

PTA chairman blames Pakistan’s internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 points

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

PM Shehbaz to Address UNGA on September 26, UN’s Provisional Schedule Reveals

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Tether to launch stablecoin pegged to UAE’s dirham

Crescent Steel to supply additional coated pipes for K-IV project

Read more stories