AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-21

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said that up to 70 percent of the serviced population in Pakistan does not pay electricity bills, partly because of an inability to pay but also due to inefficiencies and rampant irregularities in billing and collection.

In a report titled “Pakistan National Urban Assessment” the Bank has claimed that Pakistan’s inadequate tariff regime is a complex issue undermining the Discos financial sustainability. It particularly besets Discos operations in rural areas, where 50% to 70% of the serviced population does not pay their bill, partly because of an inability to pay but also due to inefficiencies and rampant irregularities in billing and collection.

The Bank argued that by issuing stay orders delaying legal procedures for a year and allowing offenders of meter tampering and related ordinances to merely pay a fixed fine, courts contribute to the problem.

Approval of Rs72bn project by Discos BoDs a must: CDWP bars PPMC from negotiating APMS project with ADB

According to the Bank only the privatized K-Electric is financially sustainable. The company used to suffer significant losses but recovered after privatization and has since operated from its revenue collections. Despite considerable resistance, it has succeeded in metering its expansive 6,500 kms service area, which goes beyond Karachi to five districts in Sindh and Balochistan, reducing electricity theft and a corresponding loss in income.

Through load-shedding, it has controlled losses from illegal connections that still exist in some areas. Notwithstanding the successful model presented by K-Electric, political issues and strong resistance from trade unions have blocked the privatization of other Discos.

In response, the government is considering segmentizing utility operations and infrastructure expansion, e.g. between urban and rural areas, to reduce costs and control losses. The potential of publicly offering the companies on the stock market with the government keeping most of the shares, is also being studied.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ADB Asian Development Bank electricity DISCOS power bills K-Electric Discos privatisation electricity theft Pakistan National Urban Assessment service population

Comments

200 characters

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories