AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 20, 2024
Markets

Oil steadies amid easing geopolitical risks, China demand concerns weigh

Reuters Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 05:44pm

Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after falling for two straight sessions as Israel accepting a proposal to tackle disagreements blocking a ceasefire deal in Gaza eased supply concerns, while China’s economic weakness continued to weigh on demand outlook.

Brent crude edged 19 cents higher, or 0.24%, at $77.85 per barrel as of 1036 GMT. The more actively traded second month WTI contract was last up 19 cents or 0.26% at $73.85 a barrel.

“On the one hand the thinner liquidity in the oil market at present, on the other hand some of the comments from State Secretary Blinken on a possible Gaza ceasefire deal, triggering an unwinding of some oil price spike hedge positions,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo told Reuters.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted a “bridging proposal” presented by Washington to tackle disagreements blocking a ceasefire deal in Gaza, and urged Hamas to do the same.

Brent had fallen about 2.5% on Monday, while WTI eased 3%.

Oil falls 2pc to end volatile week

“A ceasefire deal in Gaza now seems more likely than not, which saw market participants pricing out the risks of geopolitical tensions on oil supplies disruption,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

In China, worries about economic problems weighed on oil prices after a dismal second quarter.

The world’s second-largest economy lost further momentum in July as new home prices fell at their fastest pace in nine years, industrial output slowed, export and investment growth dipped and unemployment rose.

“The main culprit is China, whose economic struggles are mirrored in falling product exports figures, sluggish refinery runs and waning thirst for foreign crude oil,” Tamas Varga, an analyst at oil broker PVM, said.

On the supply side, production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield has risen to about 85,000 barrels per day in a move aimed at supplying the Zawia oil refinery.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) had declared force majeure on oil exports from the field on Aug. 7 after a blockade by protesters hit production at the 300,000-barrels per day field.

In the U.S., crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen by 2.9 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, focus remained on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path and clues about OPEC+ strategy, with members due to start unwinding one layer of output cuts in the next quarter.

