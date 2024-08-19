Punjab govt’s electricity subsidy should be appreciated by all, says Atta Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Monday that everyone should appreciate the electricity subsidy provided by the Punjab government, encouraging other provinces to offer the same relief, Aaj News reported.

The Punjab government’s example should be followed by all provincial governments, he said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“Everyone should be appreciative of the Punjab government’s initiative,” he said.

Last week, the PML-N-led Punjab government announced to bring Rs 14 per unit relief in the bills of power consumers using below 500 units. The provincial government will offer a record Rs 45 billion subsidy to the electricity consumer for two months, ie, August and September.

The minister’s remarks come in the wake of criticism from various political quarters over the selective provision of relief, raising concerns about equity among provinces.

The move has sparked criticism from other provinces, with political leaders from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) accusing the Punjab government of playing the “provincial card” in matters related to national electricity policy.

During today’s press conference, the minister said that the federal government was providing relief to the masses and called on provinces to do the same.

In a related development, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday called on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to offer a subsidy on electricity bills similar to the one recently announced by the Punjab government.