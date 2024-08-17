Aurangzeb lauds BYD’s commitment to modern technology, potential role in sustainable innovation in Pakistan

Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb addressed the BYD brand launching in Pakistan on Saturday, emphasising the importance of sustainable innovation for Pakistan’s future, the Finance Division said in a statement.

The Chinese company BYD, a global leader in electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, has entered the Pakistani market, promising a new era of eco-friendly transportation.

Aurangzeb welcomed BYD’s arrival, highlighting the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship.

“BYD’s entry into our market is not just about introducing new vehicles; it’s about embracing a sustainable future and aligning with Pakistan’s environmental goals, of achieving energy efficiency,” Aurangzeb said.

The minister also stressed that the government is committed to supporting such initiatives that will lead to both the advancement of green technology as well as the creation of new jobs and the advancement of automotive technology in the local economy.

Additionally, he added that the presence of a major global player like BYD could enhance Pakistan’s export potential in the burgeoning electric vehicle market, aligning with national strategies to increase high-tech exports and reduce trade imbalances.

The minister also asserted that the government and the industry stakeholders shall work together towards introducing such innovations that can contribute to the country’s sustainability goals and economic stability in the coming years.