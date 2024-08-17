AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2024 04:47pm

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained its positive trajectory as it increased on Saturday in line with the gain in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs260,200 after it rose by Rs2,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs223,080 after it registered an increase of Rs2,144, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price increased by Rs300 per tola.

The international rate of gold inched upwards on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,507 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $46 during the day.

Silver prices also saw an upward trend, increasing by Rs50 to Rs2,950 per tola.

